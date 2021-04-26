The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the city stands at 191,751.

Kyiv Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko has said the number of confirmed coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in the city rose by 256 in the past day.

"In the past day, another 256 residents of Kyiv tested positive for coronavirus. There were 21 fatalities," Klitschko reported via Telegram on April 26.

According to the city mayor, 136 women aged 18 to 92 and 106 men aged 20 to 86 are among those infected.

Read alsoChief Medical Officer: Kyiv likely to leave COVID-19 red zone any day nowThe new cases include seven girls aged two to 17 years and seven boys aged eight to 17 years.

Klitschko said 36 new patients had been hospitalized (as well as 140 with suspected coronavirus and pneumonia), while the rest were self-isolating, undergoing treatment at home under medical supervision.

He added that 242 people had recovered in the past day.

In total, 120,044 Kyiv residents have already beaten the disease.

The highest number of the new cases in Kyiv was registered in Dniprovsky district (54), Shevchenkivsky district (44), and Darnytsky district (29).

The death toll in the city stands at 4,466.

Ukraine reported a sharp decrease in the number of new active COVID-19 cases that had been confirmed across the country in the past 24 hours as of April 26, 2021, that is 5,062 against 7,930 registered a day earlier.

The total number of confirmed cases grew to 2,030,333.

