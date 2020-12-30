The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the city is 110,139.

Kyiv Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko said 1,131 new active COVID-19 cases had been confirmed in the city in the past 24 hours as of December 30, 2020.

"In the past day, another 1,131 residents of Kyiv tested positive for the coronavirus, including 35 healthcare workers. There were 22 fatalities," Klitschko reported via Telegram on Wednesday.

"As of today, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the city is 110,139."

According to the city mayor, 659 women aged 19 to 91 and 414 men aged 19 to 88 are among those infected.

The new cases include 21 girls aged two to 17 years and 37 boys aged one to 17 years.

Read alsoScientist says first COVID-19 wave likely to be over in UkraineKlitschko said 75 new patients had been hospitalized, while the rest were self-isolating, undergoing treatment at home under medical supervision.

He added that 839 people had recovered in the past day.

In total, 38,856 Kyiv residents have already beaten the disease.

The highest number of the new cases in Kyiv was registered in Darnytsky district (220), Dniprovsky district (188), and Desniansky district (138).

The death toll in the city stands at 1,897.

COVID-19 in Ukraine: Latest developments

Ukraine said 7,986 new active COVID-19 cases had been confirmed across the country in the past 24 hours as of December 30, 2020.

The total number of confirmed cases grew to 1,045,348.

Author: UNIAN