Kyiv Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko has said the number of confirmed coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in the city rose by 1,164 in the past day.

"In the past day, another 1,164 residents of Kyiv tested positive for coronavirus. There were 37 fatalities," Klitschko reported via Telegram on March 26.

"As of today, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the city is 157,767."

According to the city mayor, 650 women aged 18 to 96 and 461 men aged 19 to 92 are among those infected.

Read alsoKyiv, 10 regions included in COVID-19 red zone as of March 25The new cases include 28 girls aged one to 17 years and 25 boys aged eight weeks to 17 years.

Klitschko said 112 new patients had been hospitalized (as well as 675 with suspected coronavirus and pneumonia), while the rest were self-isolating, undergoing treatment at home under medical supervision.

He added that 431 people had recovered in the past day.

In total, 104,153 Kyiv residents have already beaten the disease.

The highest number of the new cases in Kyiv was registered in Darnytsky district (250), Dniprovsky district (205), and Desniansky district (202).

The death toll in the city stands at 3,235.

Ukraine said 18,132 new active COVID-19 cases had been confirmed across the country in the past 24 hours as of March 26, 2021, marking yet another highest daily rise, against 16,669 cases registered a day earlier.

The total number of confirmed cases grew to 1,614,707.

Reporting by UNIAN