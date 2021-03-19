The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the city stands at 151,133.

Kyiv Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko has said the number of confirmed coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in the city rose by 1,210 in the past day.

"In the past day, another 1,210 residents of Kyiv tested positive for coronavirus. There were 24 fatalities," Klitschko reported via Telegram on March 19.

"As of today, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the city is 151,133."

According to the city mayor, 691 women and 462 men aged 18 to 93 are among those infected.

Read alsoKyiv to impose tough quarantine from March 20The new cases include 28 girls and 29 boys aged one to 17 years.

Klitschko said 129 new patients had been hospitalized, while the rest were self-isolating, undergoing treatment at home under medical supervision.

He added that 258 people had recovered in the past day.

In total, 100,804 Kyiv residents have already beaten the disease.

The highest number of the new cases in Kyiv was registered in Darnytsky district (302), Dniprovsky district (201), and Desniansky district (184).

The death toll in the city stands at 3,015.

COVID-19 in Ukraine: Latest developments

Ukraine confirmed 15,850 new active COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours as of March 19, 2021, having reported this year's highest indicator for the second day in a row.

The total number of confirmed cases grew to 1,519,926.

