The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the city is 111,471.

Kyiv Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko said 1,332 new active COVID-19 cases had been confirmed in the city in the past 24 hours as of December 31, 2020.

"In the past day, another 1,332 residents of Kyiv tested positive for the coronavirus, including 51 healthcare workers. There were 22 fatalities," Klitschko reported via Telegram on Thursday.

"As of today, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the city is 111,471."

According to the city mayor, 743 women aged 18 to 99 and 536 men aged 18 to 90 are among those infected.

Read alsoSituation with COVID-19 may improve in summer, expert saysThe new cases include 29 girls aged three months to 17 years and 24 boys aged one to 16 years.

Klitschko said 79 new patients had been hospitalized, while the rest were self-isolating, undergoing treatment at home under medical supervision.

He added that 547 people had recovered in the past day.

In total, 39,403 Kyiv residents have already beaten the disease.

The highest number of the new cases in Kyiv was registered in Sviatoshynsky district (302), Darnytsky district (195), and Solomyansky district (174).

The death toll in the city stands at 1,919.

COVID-19 in Ukraine: Latest developments

Ukraine said 9,699 new active COVID-19 cases had been confirmed across the country in the past 24 hours as of December 31, 2020,

The total number of confirmed cases grew to 1,055,047.

Author: UNIAN