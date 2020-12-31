The total number of confirmed cases has reached 1,055,047.

Ukraine said 9,699 new active COVID-19 cases had been confirmed across the country in the past 24 hours as of December 31, 2020,

The total number of confirmed cases grew to 1,055,047 as of December 31, 2020, according to the interactive map compiled by the National Security and Defense Council.

Read alsoUkraine to buy 1.9 mln doses of Chinese vaccine against COVID-19As many as 709,993 patients, including 11,803 in the past day, have recovered.

The death toll has hit 18,533 with 209 fatalities recorded in the past 24 hours.

The government reported 326,521 active cases as of December 31. In total, there have been 1,153,328 reports on suspected COVID-19 since the beginning of 2020.

"In the past day, 9,699 people tested positive for the coronavirus, including 341 children and 439 healthcare workers. Some 2,704 new patients were hospitalized," Ukrainian Health Minister Maksym Stepanov wrote on Facebook on Thursday.

In total, 58,547 tests were conducted in the country in the past day. In particular, there were 38,932 PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests run, as well as 19,615 ELISA (enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay) tests.

The highest number of new confirmed cases in the past 24 hours was registered the city of Kyiv (1,332), Kyiv region (669), and Zaporizhia region (660), Kharkiv region (570), and Odesa region (533).

Data from Russia-occupied areas – the Autonomous Republic of Crimea, the city of Sevastopol, parts of Donetsk and Luhansk regions – is not available.

Author: UNIAN