Kyiv Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko said 1,377 new active COVID-19 cases had been confirmed in the city in the past 24 hours as of December 24, 2020.

"In the past day, another 1,377 residents of Kyiv tested positive for the coronavirus, including 36 healthcare workers. There were 23 fatalities," Klitschko reported via Telegram on Thursday.

"As of today, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the city is 105,040."

According to the city mayor, 798 women aged 18 to 87 and 530 men aged 18 to 95 are among those infected.

The new cases include 29 girls aged two to 17 years and 22 boys aged 10 months to 17 years.

Klitschko said 69 new patients had been hospitalized, while the rest were self-isolating, undergoing treatment at home under medical supervision.

He added that 833 people had recovered in the past day.

In total, 35,761 Kyiv residents have already beaten the disease.

The highest number of the new cases in Kyiv was registered in Darnytsky district (275), Dniprovsky district (212), and Desniansky district (200).

The death toll in the city stands at 1,802.

COVID-19 in Ukraine: Latest developments

Ukraine said 11,490 new active COVID-19 cases had been confirmed across the country in the past 24 hours as of December 24, 2020, while a total number of confirmed cases had reached 1,001,132.

As many as 631,435 patients, including 15,775 in the past day, have recovered.

The death toll has hit 17,395 with 223 fatalities recorded in the past 24 hours.

Author: UNIAN