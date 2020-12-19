The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the city is 99,694.

Kyiv Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko said 1,364 new active COVID-19 cases had been confirmed in the city in the past 24 hours as of December 19, 2020.

"In the past day, another 1,364 residents of Kyiv tested positive for the coronavirus, including 52 healthcare workers. There were 20 fatalities," Klitschko reported via Telegram on Saturday.

"As of today, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the city is 99,694."

According to the city mayor, 726 women aged 19 to 89 and 538 men aged 18 to 88 are among those infected.

Read alsoCabinet introduces new quarantine restrictions from Dec 19The new cases include 42 girls aged one to 17 years and 58 boys aged 11 months to 17 years.

Klitschko said 82 new patients had been hospitalized, while the rest were self-isolating, undergoing treatment at home under medical supervision.

He added that 734 people had recovered in the past day.

In total, 31,949 Kyiv residents have already beaten the disease.

The highest number of the new cases in Kyiv was registered in Darnytsky district (342), Desniansky district (266), and Dniprovsky district (196).

The death toll in the city stands at 1,699.

COVID-19 in Ukraine: Latest developments

Ukraine said 11,742 new active COVID-19 cases had been confirmed across the country in the past 24 hours as of December 19, 2020.

The total number of confirmed cases grew to 956,123.

Author: UNIAN