Ukraine said 11,742 new active COVID-19 cases had been confirmed across the country in the past 24 hours as of December 19, 2020.

The total number of confirmed cases grew to 956,123 as of December 19, 2020, according to the interactive map compiled by the National Security and Defense Council.

Read alsoCabinet introduces new quarantine restrictions from Dec 19As many as 574,536 patients, including 13,314 in the past day, have recovered, which exceeded the number of confirmed new daily cases for the fifth day in a row.

The death toll has hit 16,469 with 213 fatalities recorded in the past 24 hours.

The government reported 365,118 active cases as of December 19. In total, there have been 1,052,919 reports on suspected COVID-19 since the beginning of 2020.

"In the past day, 11,742 people tested positive for the coronavirus, including 547 children and 481 healthcare workers. Some 2,865 new patients were hospitalized," Ukrainian Health Minister Maksym Stepanov wrote on Facebook on Saturday.

In total, 60,089 tests were conducted in the country in the past day. In particular, there were 39,258 PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests run, as well as 20,831 ELISA (enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay) tests.

The highest number of new confirmed cases in the past 24 hours was registered the city of Kyiv (1,364), Odesa region (1,161), Zaporizhia region (829), Kyiv region (827), and Dnipropetrovsk region (667).

Data from Russia-occupied areas – the Autonomous Republic of Crimea, the city of Sevastopol, parts of Donetsk and Luhansk regions – is not available.

