The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the city is 78,291.

Kyiv Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko said 1,541 new active COVID-19 cases had been confirmed in the city in the past 24 hours as of December 5, 2020.

"In the past day, another 1,541 residents of Kyiv tested positive for the coronavirus, including 57 healthcare workers. There were 15 fatalities," Klitschko reported via Telegram on Saturday.

"As of today, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the city is 78,291."

According to the city mayor, 874 women aged 19 to 100 and 566 men aged 18 to 92 are among those infected.

Read alsoAbout 20 mln Ukrainians to be vaccinated against COVID-19 at expense of budgetThe new cases include 44 girls aged seven to 17 years and 57 boys aged seven months to 17 years.

Klitschko said 113 new patients had been hospitalized, while the rest were self-isolating, undergoing treatment at home under medical supervision.

He added that 523 people had recovered in the past day.

In total, 25,108 Kyiv residents have already beaten the disease.

The highest number of the new cases in Kyiv was registered in Dniprovsky district (283), Darnytsky district (253), and Desniansky district (239).

The death toll in the city stands at 1,410.

Ukraine said 13,825 new active COVID-19 cases had been confirmed across the country in the past 24 hours as of December 5, 2020.

The total number of confirmed cases grew to 801,716.

