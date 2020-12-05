The total number of confirmed cases has reached 801,716.

Ukraine said 13,825 new active COVID-19 cases had been confirmed across the country in the past 24 hours as of December 5, 2020.

The total number of confirmed cases grew to 801,716 as of December 5, 2020, according to the interactive map compiled by the National Security and Defense Council.

Read alsoUkraine not to buy Russian vaccine, health minister saysAs many as 412,533 patients, including 14,724 in the past day, have recovered.

The death toll has hit 13,421 with 226 fatalities recorded in the past 24 hours.

The government reported 375,762 active cases as of December 5. In total, there have been 894,299 reports on suspected COVID-19 since the beginning of 2020.

"In the past day, 13,825 people tested positive for the coronavirus, including 716 children and 628 healthcare workers. Some 1,504 new patients were hospitalized," Ukrainian Health Minister Maksym Stepanov wrote on Facebook on Saturday.

In total, 67,533 tests were conducted in the country in the past day. In particular, there were 44,538 PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests run, as well as 22,995 ELISA (enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay) tests.

The highest number of new confirmed cases in the past 24 hours was registered the city of Kyiv (1,541), Dnipropetrovsk region (1,058), Odesa region (1,015), Zaporizhia region (1,001), and Kyiv region (995).

Data from Russia-occupied areas – the Autonomous Republic of Crimea, the city of Sevastopol, parts of Donetsk and Luhansk regions – is not available.

Related reports

Author: UNIAN