Kyiv Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko said 1,512 new active COVID-19 cases had been confirmed in the city in the past 24 hours as of December 17, 2020.

"In the past day, another 1,512 residents of Kyiv tested positive for the coronavirus, including 53 healthcare workers. There were 31 fatalities," Klitschko reported via Telegram on Thursday.

"As of today, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the city is 96,672."

According to the city mayor, 866 women aged 18 to 93 and 560 men aged 18 to 95 are among those infected.

Read alsoRazumkov announces creation of fund for COVID-19 vaccination, support of doctorsThe new cases include 36 girls aged eight months to 17 years and 50 boys aged 11 months to 17 years.

Klitschko said 106 new patients had been hospitalized, while the rest were self-isolating, undergoing treatment at home under medical supervision.

He added that 876 people had recovered in the past day.

In total, 30,773 Kyiv residents have already beaten the disease.

The highest number of the new cases in Kyiv was registered in Desniansky district (263), Dniprovsky district (253), and Darnytsky district (195).

The death toll in the city stands at 1,662.

Ukraine said 12,047 new active COVID-19 cases had been confirmed across the country in the past 24 hours as of December 17, 2020.

The total number of confirmed cases grew to 931,751.

Author: UNIAN