Ukraine said 12,047 new active COVID-19 cases had been confirmed across the country in the past 24 hours as of December 17, 2020.

The total number of confirmed cases grew to 931,751 as of December 17, 2020, according to the interactive map compiled by the National Security and Defense Council.

Read alsoOver 2,000 Ukrainians face COVID-19 reinfection (Video)As many as 548,356 patients, including 12,939 in the past day, have recovered, which exceeded the number of confirmed new daily cases for the third day in a row.

The death toll has hit 15,996 with 252 fatalities recorded in the past 24 hours.

The government reported 367,399 active cases as of December 17. In total, there have been 1,026,116 reports on suspected COVID-19 since the beginning of 2020.

"In the past day, 12,047 people tested positive for the coronavirus, including 594 children and 353 healthcare workers. Some 2,997 new patients were hospitalized," Ukrainian Health Minister Maksym Stepanov wrote on Facebook on Thursday.

In total, 65,561 tests were conducted in the country in the past day. In particular, there were 41,733 PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests run, as well as 23,828 ELISA (enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay) tests.

The highest number of new confirmed cases in the past 24 hours was registered the city of Kyiv (1,512), Odesa region (1,064), Zaporizhia region (858), Kyiv region (626), and Chernihiv region (587).

Data from Russia-occupied areas – the Autonomous Republic of Crimea, the city of Sevastopol, parts of Donetsk and Luhansk regions – is not available.

Author: UNIAN