The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the city is 98,330.

Kyiv Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko said 1,658 new active COVID-19 cases had been confirmed in the city in the past 24 hours as of December 18, 2020.

"In the past day, another 1,658 residents of Kyiv tested positive for the coronavirus, including 66 healthcare workers. There were 17 fatalities," Klitschko reported via Telegram on Friday.

"As of today, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the city is 98,330."

According to the city mayor, 895 women aged 18 to 92 and 657 men aged 18 to 100 are among those infected.

Read alsoPM Shmyhal: Ukraine manages to flatten COVID-19 curveThe new cases include 53 girls aged four months to 17 years and 53 boys aged five months to 17 years.

Klitschko said 113 new patients had been hospitalized, while the rest were self-isolating, undergoing treatment at home under medical supervision.

He added that 442 people had recovered in the past day.

In total, 31,215 Kyiv residents have already beaten the disease.

The highest number of the new cases in Kyiv was registered in Darnytsky district (453), Dniprovsky district (275), and Desniansky district (196).

The death toll in the city stands at 1,679.

COVID-19 in Ukraine: Latest developments

Ukraine said 12,630 new active COVID-19 cases had been confirmed across the country in the past 24 hours as of December 18, 2020.

The total number of confirmed cases grew to 944,381.

Author: UNIAN