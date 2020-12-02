The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the city is 74,012.

Kyiv Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko said 1,735 new active COVID-19 cases had been confirmed in the city in the past 24 hours as of December 2, 2020.

"In the past day, another 1,735 residents of Kyiv tested positive for the coronavirus, including 69 healthcare workers. There were 16 fatalities," Klitschko reported via Telegram on Wednesday.

"As of today, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the city is 74,012."

According to the city mayor, 922 women aged 18 to 86 and 684 men aged 18 to 96 are among those infected.

Read alsoNearly 60% of Ukrainians back New Year lockdown – pollThe new cases include 57 girls aged 5 months to 17 years and 72 boys aged 10 months to 17 years.

Klitschko said 77 new patients had been hospitalized, while the rest were self-isolating, undergoing treatment at home under medical supervision.

He added that 511 people had recovered in the past day.

In total, 23,763 Kyiv residents have already beaten the disease.

The highest number of the new cases in Kyiv was registered in Dniprovsky district (277), Darnytsky district (258), and Solomyansky district (214).

The death toll in the city stands at 1,339.

COVID-19 in Ukraine: Latest developments

Ukraine said 13,141 new active COVID-19 cases had been confirmed across the country in the past 24 hours as of December 2, 2020.

The total number of confirmed cases grew to 758,264.

Author: UNIAN