The total number of confirmed cases has reached 758,264.

Ukraine said 13,141 new active COVID-19 cases had been confirmed across the country in the past 24 hours as of December 2, 2020.

The total number of confirmed cases grew to 758,264 as of December 2, 2020, according to the interactive map compiled by the National Security and Defense Council.

As many as 369,054 patients, including 13,882 in the past day, have recovered.

Read alsoUkraine may decide on further COVID-19 curbs on Dec 2, official saysThe death toll has hit 12,717 with 169 fatalities recorded in the past 24 hours.

The government reported 376,493 active cases as of December 2. In total, there have been 847,019 reports on suspected COVID-19 since the beginning of 2020.

"In the past day, 13,141 people tested positive for the coronavirus, including 744 children and 579 healthcare workers. Some 1,447 new patients were hospitalized," Ukrainian Health Minister Maksym Stepanov wrote on Facebook on Wednesday.

In total, 67,626 tests were conducted in the country in the past day. In particular, there were 44,445 PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests run, as well as 23,181 ELISA (enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay) tests.

The highest number of new confirmed cases in the past 24 hours was registered the city of Kyiv (1,735), Odesa region (1,147), Kyiv region (975), Zaporizhia region (947), and Sumy region (727).

The overall incidence per region is as follows:

74,012 cases in the city of Kyiv;

56,361 in Kharkiv region;

47,477 in Lviv region;

46,985 in Odesa region;

40,148 in Dnipropetrovsk region;

39,503 in Kyiv region;

37,546 in Ivano-Frankivsk region;

34,150 in Chernivtsi region;

32,555 in Zaporizhia region;

31,798 in Rivne region;

30,354 in Sumy region;

30,233 in Zhytomyr region;

30,228 in Khmelnytsky region;

28,375 in Ternopil region;

24,791 in Volyn region;

24,046 in Cherkasy region;

23,646 in Zakarpattia region;

23,752 in Donetsk region (Ukrainian-controlled districts);

23,291 in Poltava region;

19,448 in Mykolaiv region;

19,218 in Chernihiv region;

17,715 in Vinnytsia region;

10,659 in Kherson region;

6,467 in Luhansk region (Ukrainian-controlled districts); and

5,506 in Kirovohrad region.

Data from Russia-occupied areas – the Autonomous Republic of Crimea, the city of Sevastopol, parts of Donetsk and Luhansk regions – is not available.

Other related news reports

Author: UNIAN