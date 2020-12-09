The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the city is 84,538.

Kyiv Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko said 1,728 new active COVID-19 cases had been confirmed in the city in the past 24 hours as of December 9, 2020.

"In the past day, another 1,728 residents of Kyiv tested positive for the coronavirus, including 71 healthcare workers. There were 34 fatalities," Klitschko reported via Telegram on Wednesday.

"As of today, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the city is 84,538."

According to the city mayor, 983 women aged 18 to 90 and 611 men aged 18 to 88 are among those infected.

Read alsoHealth Ministry drawing up schedules for COVID-19 vaccinationThe new cases include 71 girls aged two to 17 years and 63 boys aged two months to 17 years.

Klitschko said 127 new patients had been hospitalized, while the rest were self-isolating, undergoing treatment at home under medical supervision.

He added that 636 people had recovered in the past day.

In total, 26,403 Kyiv residents have already beaten the disease.

The highest number of the new cases in Kyiv was registered in Darnytsky district (300), Desniansky district (260), and Dniprovsky district (245).

The death toll in the city stands at 1,498.

COVID-19 in Ukraine: Latest developments

Ukraine said 12,585 new active COVID-19 cases had been confirmed across the country in the past 24 hours as of December 9, 2020.

The total number of confirmed cases grew to 845,343.

Author: UNIAN