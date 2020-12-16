The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the city is 95,160.

Kyiv Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko said 1,858 new active COVID-19 cases had been confirmed in the city in the past 24 hours as of December 16, 2020.

"In the past day, another 1,858 residents of Kyiv tested positive for the coronavirus, including 70 healthcare workers. There were 21 fatalities," Klitschko reported via Telegram on Wednesday.

"As of today, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the city is 95,160."

According to the city mayor, 1,001 women aged 18 to 91 and 716 men aged 18 to 94 are among those infected.

Read alsoUkraine may receive first batch of COVID-19 vaccines in Feb 2021 – health ministerThe new cases include 71 girls aged 12 days to 17 years and 70 boys aged two months to 17 years.

Klitschko said 52 new patients had been hospitalized, while the rest were self-isolating, undergoing treatment at home under medical supervision.

He added that 347 people had recovered in the past day.

In total, 29,897 Kyiv residents have already beaten the disease.

The highest number of the new cases in Kyiv was registered in Darnytsky district (593), Dniprovsky district (260), and Solomyansky district (161).

The death toll in the city stands at 1,631.

COVID-19 in Ukraine: Latest developments

Ukraine said 10,622 new active COVID-19 cases had been confirmed across the country in the past 24 hours as of December 16, 2020.

The total number of confirmed cases grew to 919,704.

Author: UNIAN