Ukraine said 10,622 new active COVID-19 cases had been confirmed across the country in the past 24 hours as of December 16, 2020.

The total number of confirmed cases grew to 919,704 as of December 16, 2020, according to the interactive map compiled by the National Security and Defense Council.

As many as 535,417 patients, including 12,549 in the past day, have recovered.

The death toll has hit 15,744 with 264 fatalities recorded in the past 24 hours.

Read alsoUkraine may receive first batch of COVID-19 vaccines in Feb 2021 – health ministerThe government reported 368,543 active cases as of December 16. In total, there have been 1,014,861 reports on suspected COVID-19 since the beginning of 2020.

"In the past day, 10,622 people tested positive for the coronavirus, including 501 children and 579 healthcare workers. Some 3,242 new patients were hospitalized," Ukrainian Health Minister Maksym Stepanov wrote on Facebook on Wednesday.

In total, 63,445 tests were conducted in the country in the past day. In particular, there were 40,740 PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests run, as well as 22,705 ELISA (enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay) tests.

The highest number of new confirmed cases in the past 24 hours was registered the city of Kyiv (1,858), Odesa region (861), Zaporizhia region (801), Kyiv region (705), and Lviv region (600).

The overall incidence per region is as follows:

95,160 cases in the city of Kyiv;

63,178 in Kharkiv region;

59,974 in Odesa region;

54,833 in Lviv region;

50,316 in Dnipropetrovsk region;

50,040 in Kyiv region;

43,835 in Zaporizhia region;

41,082 in Ivano-Frankivsk region;

37,266 in Chernivtsi region;

36,974 in Rivne region;

36,251 in Sumy region;

35,157 in Khmelnytsky region;

34,611 in Zhytomyr region;

32,803 in Cherkasy region;

31,581 in Ternopil region;

30,466 in Poltava region;

30,466 in Donetsk region (Ukrainian-controlled districts);

28,923 in Volyn region;

26,432 in Zakarpattia region;

25,330 in Chernihiv region;

24,749 in Mykolaiv region;

20,093 in Vinnytsia region;

14,643 in Kherson region;

8,166 in Luhansk region (Ukrainian-controlled districts); and

7,375 in Kirovohrad region.

Data from Russia-occupied areas – the Autonomous Republic of Crimea, the city of Sevastopol, parts of Donetsk and Luhansk regions – is not available.

Author: UNIAN