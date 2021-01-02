The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the city is 112,649.

Kyiv Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko said 293 new active COVID-19 cases had been confirmed in the city in the past 24 hours as of January 2, 2021, against 885 cases registered a day earlier.

"In the past day, another 293 residents of Kyiv tested positive for the coronavirus, including 12 healthcare workers. There were seven fatalities," Klitschko reported via Telegram on Saturday.

"As of today, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the city is 112,649."

According to the city mayor, 160 women aged 18 to 88 and 116 men aged 20 to 83 are among those infected.

Read alsoIncidence of COVID-19 cases in Ukraine exceeds norm by over eight timesThe new cases include five girls aged 12 to 16 years and 12 boys aged eight days to 17 years.

Klitschko said 34 new patients had been hospitalized, while the rest were self-isolating, undergoing treatment at home under medical supervision.

He added that 142 people had recovered in the past day.

In total, 40,053 Kyiv residents have already beaten the disease.

The highest number of the new cases in Kyiv was registered in Darnytsky district (71), Dniprovsky district (54), and Pechersky district (36).

The death toll in the city stands at 1,942.

Ukraine reported a sharp decrease in the number of new active COVID-19 cases that had been confirmed across the country in the past 24 hours as of January 2, 2021, that is 5,038 against 9,432 registered a day earlier.

The total number of confirmed cases grew to 1,069,517.

Author: UNIAN