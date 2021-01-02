The total number of confirmed cases has reached 1,069,517.

Ukraine reported a sharp decrease in the number of new active COVID-19 cases that had been confirmed across the country in the past 24 hours as of January 2, 2021, that is 5,038 against 9,432 registered a day earlier.

The total number of confirmed cases grew to 1,069,517 as of January 2, 2021, according to the interactive map compiled by the National Security and Defense Council.

Read alsoZelensky speaks of benefits of Chinese vaccine against COVID-19As many as 722,615 patients, including 2,606 in the past day, have recovered.

The death toll has hit 18,731 with 51 fatalities recorded in the past 24 hours.

The government reported 328,171 active cases as of January 2. In total, there have been 1,167,781 reports on suspected COVID-19 since the beginning of 2020.

"In the past day, 5,038 people tested positive for the coronavirus, including 182 children and 131 healthcare workers," Ukrainian Health Minister Maksym Stepanov wrote on Facebook on Saturday.

In total, 17,930 tests were conducted in the country in the past day. In particular, there were 14,975 PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests run, as well as 2,955 ELISA (enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay) tests.

The highest total number of confirmed cases was registered the city of Kyiv (112,649), Odesa region (71,889), and Kharkiv region (70,212).

Data from Russia-occupied areas – the Autonomous Republic of Crimea, the city of Sevastopol, parts of Donetsk and Luhansk regions – is not available.

