Kyiv Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko has said the number of confirmed coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in the city rose by 341 in the past day.

"In the past day, another 341 residents of Kyiv tested positive for coronavirus, including 15 healthcare workers. There were 14 fatalities," Klitschko reported via Telegram on January 30.

"As of today, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the city is 128,174."

According to the city mayor, 193 women aged 19 to 89 and 131 men aged 22 to 89 are among those infected.

The new cases include nine girls aged one to 17 years and eight boys aged three to 15 years.

Klitschko said 50 new patients had been hospitalized, while the rest were self-isolating, undergoing treatment at home under medical supervision.

He added that 2,129 people had recovered in the past day.

In total, 67,851 Kyiv residents have already beaten the disease.

The highest number of the new cases in Kyiv was registered in Dniprovsky district (85), Darnytsky district (64), and Podilsky district (42).

The death toll in the city stands at 2,349.

COVID-19 in Ukraine: Latest developments

Ukraine said 4,685 new active COVID-19 cases had been confirmed across the country in the past 24 hours as of January 30, 2021.

The total number of confirmed cases grew to 1,216,278.

Author: UNIAN