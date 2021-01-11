The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the city stands at 117,588.

Kyiv Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko has said the number of confirmed coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in the city rose by 371 in the past day.

"In the past day, another 371 residents of Kyiv tested positive for coronavirus, including six healthcare workers. There were 12 fatalities," Klitschko reported via Telegram on January 11.

"As of today, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the city is 117,588."

According to the city mayor, 202 women aged 20 to 82 and 154 men aged 18 to 86 are among those infected.

Read alsoU.S. immunologist: Time to prepare for new pandemicsThe new cases include eight girls aged one month to 16 years and seven boys aged seven to 17 years.

Klitschko said 32 new patients had been hospitalized, while the rest were self-isolating, undergoing treatment at home under medical supervision.

He added that 207 people had recovered in the past day.

In total, 43,446 Kyiv residents have already beaten the disease.

The highest number of the new cases in Kyiv was registered in Darnytsky district (129), Sviatoshynsky and Shevchenkivsky districts (45 each), and Dniprovsky district (39).

The death toll in the city stands at 2,089.

COVID-19 in Ukraine: Latest developments

Ukraine said 4,288 new active COVID-19 cases had been confirmed across the country in the past 24 hours as of January 11, 2021.

The total number of confirmed cases grew to 1,119,314.

Author: UNIAN