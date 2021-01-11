The total number of confirmed cases has reached 1,119,314.

Ukraine said 4,288 new active COVID-19 cases had been confirmed across the country in the past 24 hours as of January 11, 2021.

The total number of confirmed cases grew to 1,119,314 as of January 11, 2021, according to the interactive map compiled by the National Security and Defense Council.

Read alsoCulture Minister elaborates on how culture, tourism sectors work during tougher curbsAs many as 796,417 patients, including 4,819 in the past day, have recovered.

The death toll has hit 19,835 with 68 fatalities recorded in the past 24 hours.

The government reported 303,062 active cases as of January 11. In total, there have been 1,218,653 reports on suspected COVID-19 since the beginning of 2020.

"In the past day, 4,288 people tested positive for the coronavirus, including 133 children and 184 healthcare workers. Some 1,372 new patients were hospitalized," Ukrainian Health Minister Maksym Stepanov wrote on Facebook on Monday.

In total, 16,061 tests were conducted in the country in the past day. In particular, there were 12,043 PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests run, as well as 4,018 ELISA (enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay) tests.

The highest number of new confirmed cases in the past 24 hours was registered in Zaporizhia region (458), the city of Kyiv (371), Kyiv region (365), Odesa region (312), and Mykolaiv region (293).

Data from Russia-occupied areas – the Autonomous Republic of Crimea, the city of Sevastopol, parts of Donetsk and Luhansk regions – is not available.

Author: UNIAN