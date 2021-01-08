The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the city is 116,469.

Kyiv Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko said 438 new active COVID-19 cases had been confirmed in the city in the past 24 hours as of January 8, 2021.

"In the past day, another 438 residents of Kyiv tested positive for the coronavirus, including 19 healthcare workers. There were 11 fatalities," Klitschko reported via Telegram on Friday.

"As of today, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the city is 116,469."

According to the city mayor, 238 women aged 20 to 91 and 179 men aged 20 to 88 are among those infected.

The new cases include eight girls aged eight to 17 years and 13 boys aged one to 17 years.

Klitschko said 42 new patients had been hospitalized, while the rest were self-isolating, undergoing treatment at home under medical supervision.

He added that 126 people had recovered in the past day.

In total, 42,336 Kyiv residents have already tackled the coronavirus.

The highest number of the new cases in Kyiv was registered in Darnytsky district (131), Obolonsky district (73), and Desniansky district (58).

The death toll in the city stands at 2,052.

Ukraine said 5,676 new active COVID-19 cases had been confirmed across the country in the past 24 hours as of January 8, 2021.

The total number of confirmed cases grew to 1,105,169.

