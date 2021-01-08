The total number of confirmed cases has reached 1,105,169.

Ukraine said 5,676 new active COVID-19 cases had been confirmed across the country in the past 24 hours as of January 8, 2021.

The total number of confirmed cases grew to 1,105,169 as of January 8, 2021, according to the interactive map compiled by the National Security and Defense Council.

As many as 778,345 patients, including 5,131 in the past day, have recovered.

The death toll has hit 19,588 with 83 fatalities recorded in the past 24 hours.

The government reported 307,236 active cases as of January 8. In total, there have been 1,204,507 reports on suspected COVID-19 since the beginning of 2020.

"In the past day, 5,676 people tested positive for the coronavirus, including 166 children and 179 healthcare workers. Some 2,402 new patients were hospitalized," Ukrainian Health Minister Maksym Stepanov wrote on Facebook on Friday.

In total, 20,192 tests were conducted in the country in the past day. In particular, there were 16,152 PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests run, as well as 4,040 ELISA (enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay) tests.

Read alsoLockdown in Ukraine on Jan 8-24: RegulationsThe highest number of new confirmed cases in the past 24 hours was registered in the city of Kyiv (438), Mykolaiv region (418), Donetsk region (384), Dnipropetrovsk region (376), and Kyiv region (371).

Data from Russia-occupied areas – the Autonomous Republic of Crimea, the city of Sevastopol, parts of Donetsk and Luhansk regions – is not available.

Author: UNIAN