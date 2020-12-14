The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the city is 84,538.

Kyiv Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko said 605 new active COVID-19 cases had been confirmed in the city in the past 24 hours as of December 14, 2020.

"In the past day, another 605 residents of Kyiv tested positive for the coronavirus, including 20 healthcare workers. There were 13 fatalities," Klitschko reported via Telegram on Monday.

"As of today, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the city is 91,743."

According to the city mayor, 331 women aged 19 to 91 and 218 men aged 18 to 88 are among those infected.

The new cases include 29 girls aged six months to 17 years and 27 boys aged nine months to 17 years.

Klitschko said 46 new patients had been hospitalized, while the rest were self-isolating, undergoing treatment at home under medical supervision.

He added that 87 people had recovered in the past day.

In total, 28,904 Kyiv residents have already beaten the disease.

The highest number of the new cases in Kyiv was registered in Darnytsky district (278), Dniprovsky district (138), and Podilsky district (45).

The death toll in the city stands at 1,597.

COVID-19 in Ukraine: Latest developments

Ukraine said 6,451 new active COVID-19 cases had been confirmed across the country in the past 24 hours as of December 14, 2020.

The total number of confirmed cases grew to 900,666.

Author: UNIAN