Ukraine said 6,451 new active COVID-19 cases had been confirmed across the country in the past 24 hours as of December 14, 2020.

The total number of confirmed cases grew to 900,666 as of December 14, 2020, according to the interactive map compiled by the National Security and Defense Council.

As many as 506,718 patients, including 5,154 in the past day, have recovered.

Read alsoUkraine has equipment for Pfizer, BioNTech vaccine – expertThe death toll has hit 15,247 with 93 fatalities recorded in the past 24 hours.

The government reported 378,701 active cases as of December 14. In total, there have been 994,558 reports on suspected COVID-19 since the beginning of 2020.

"In the past day, 6,451 people tested positive for the coronavirus, including 355 children and 215 healthcare workers. Some 1,895 new patients were hospitalized," Ukrainian Health Minister Maksym Stepanov wrote on Facebook on Monday.

In total, 25,582 tests were conducted in the country in the past day. In particular, there were 20,493 PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests run, as well as 5,052 ELISA (enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay) tests.

The highest number of new confirmed cases in the past 24 hours was registered the city of Kyiv (605), Odesa region (584), Kyiv region (521), Dnipropetrovsk region (461), and Zaporizhia region (440).

Data from Russia-occupied areas – the Autonomous Republic of Crimea, the city of Sevastopol, parts of Donetsk and Luhansk regions – is not available.

