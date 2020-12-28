The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the city is 108,055.

Kyiv Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko said 851 new active COVID-19 cases had been confirmed in the city in the past 24 hours as of December 28, 2020.

"In the past day, another 851 residents of Kyiv tested positive for the coronavirus, including 21 healthcare workers. There were 10 fatalities," Klitschko reported via Telegram on Monday.

"As of today, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the city is 108,055."

According to the city mayor, 477 women aged 18 to 91 and 332 men aged 18 to 90 are among those infected.

Read alsoScientist says first COVID-19 wave likely to be over in UkraineThe new cases include 19 girls aged two weeks to 17 years and 23 boys aged five months to 17 years.

Klitschko said 102 new patients had been hospitalized, while the rest were self-isolating, undergoing treatment at home under medical supervision.

He added that 188 people had recovered in the past day.

In total, 37,461 Kyiv residents have already beaten the disease.

The highest number of the new cases in Kyiv was registered in Darnytsky district (305), Dniprovsky district (180), and Obolonsky district (107).

The death toll in the city stands at 1,854.

COVID-19 in Ukraine: Latest developments

Ukraine reported a sharp decrease in the number of new active COVID-19 cases that had been confirmed across the country in the past 24 hours as of December 28, 2020, that is 4,385 against 6,113 registered a day earlier.

The total number of confirmed cases grew to 1,030,374.

