The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the city stands at 118,486.

Kyiv Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko has said the number of confirmed coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in the city rose by 898 in the past day.

"In the past day, another 898 residents of Kyiv tested positive for coronavirus, including 22 healthcare workers. There were 26 fatalities," Klitschko reported via Telegram on January 12.

"As of today, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the city is 118,486."

According to the city mayor, 497 women aged 18 to 92 and 364 men aged 18 to 81 are among those infected.

Read alsoUkraine buys COVID-19 vaccines for about US$17.8 per doseThe new cases include 17 girls and 20 boys aged two to 17 years.

Klitschko said 62 new patients had been hospitalized, while the rest were self-isolating, undergoing treatment at home under medical supervision.

He added that 534 people had recovered in the past day.

In total, 43,980 Kyiv residents have already beaten the disease.

The highest number of the new cases in Kyiv was registered in Dniprovsky district (197), Darnytsky district (161), Sviatoshynsky district (112).

The death toll in the city stands at 2,115.

Ukraine said 5,116 new active COVID-19 cases had been confirmed across the country in the past 24 hours as of January 12, 2021.

The total number of confirmed cases grew to 1,124,430.

Author: UNIAN