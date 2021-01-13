The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the city stands at 119,392.

Kyiv Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko has said the number of confirmed coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in the city rose by 906 in the past day.

"In the past day, another 906 residents of Kyiv tested positive for coronavirus, including 25 healthcare workers. There were 13 fatalities," Klitschko reported via Telegram on January 13.

"As of today, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the city is 119,392."

According to the city mayor, 497 women aged 18 to 94 and 375 men aged 18 to 87 are among those infected.

The new cases include 19 girls aged one month to 14 years and 15 boys aged one month to 16 years.

Klitschko said 72 new patients had been hospitalized, while the rest were self-isolating, undergoing treatment at home under medical supervision.

He added that 848 people had recovered in the past day.

In total, 44,828 Kyiv residents have already beaten the disease.

The highest number of the new cases in Kyiv was registered in Dniprovsky district (165), Darnytsky district (160), Dniprovsky district (260), and Desniansky district (127).

The death toll in the city stands at 2,128.

COVID-19 in Ukraine: Latest developments

Ukraine said 6,409 new active COVID-19 cases had been confirmed across the country in the past 24 hours as of January 13, 2021.

The total number of confirmed cases grew to 1,130,839.

