The total number of confirmed cases has reached 1,130,839.

Ukraine said 6,409 new active COVID-19 cases had been confirmed across the country in the past 24 hours as of January 13, 2021.

The total number of confirmed cases grew to 1,130,839 as of January 13, 2021, according to the interactive map compiled by the National Security and Defense Council.

As many as 826,871 patients, including 14,503 in the past day, have recovered.

Read alsoHealth chief insists on extending lockdown in Ukraine beyond Jan 24The death toll has hit 20,214 with 195 fatalities recorded in the past 24 hours.

The government reported 283,754 active cases as of January 13. In total, there have been 1,230,996 reports on suspected COVID-19 since the beginning of 2020.

"In the past day, 6,409 people tested positive for the coronavirus, including 187 children and 367 healthcare workers. Some 2,564 new patients were hospitalized," Ukrainian Health Minister Maksym Stepanov wrote on Facebook on Wednesday.

In total, 59,931 tests were conducted in the country in the past day. In particular, there were 35,678 PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests run, as well as 24,253 ELISA (enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay) tests.

The highest number of new confirmed cases in the past 24 hours was registered the city of Kyiv (906), Zaporizhia region (529), Kharkiv region (521), Odesa region (513), and Poltava region (356).

Daily cases per region:

906 cases in the city of Kyiv;

529 in Zaporizhia region;

521 in Kharkiv region;

513 in Odesa region;

356 in Poltava region;

348 in Khmelnytsky region;

280 in Kyiv region;

277 in Lviv region;

269 in Cherkasy region;

235 in Rivne region;

228 in Luhansk region (Ukrainian-controlled districts);

211 in Vinnytsia region;

189 in Donetsk region (Ukrainian-controlled districts);

172 in Mykolaiv region;

165 in Chernivtsi region;

159 in Sumy region;

143 in Volyn region;

141 in Kherson region;

134 in Ivano-Frankivsk region;

127 in Ternopil region;

117 in Kirovohrad region;

105 in Dnipropetrovsk region;

101 in Zhytomyr region;

100 in Zakarpattia region; and

83 in Chernihiv region.

Data from Russia-occupied areas – the Autonomous Republic of Crimea, the city of Sevastopol, parts of Donetsk and Luhansk regions – is not available.

