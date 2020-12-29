The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the city is 109,008.

Kyiv Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko said 953 new active COVID-19 cases had been confirmed in the city in the past 24 hours as of December 29, 2020.

"In the past day, another 953 residents of Kyiv tested positive for the coronavirus, including 31 healthcare workers. There were 21 fatalities," Klitschko reported via Telegram on Tuesday.

"As of today, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the city is 109,008."

According to the city mayor, 542 women aged 18 to 91 and 350 men aged 18 to 87 are among those infected.

Read alsoUkraine's government not to give up January lockdown plansThe new cases include 26 girls aged eight months to 17 years and 35 boys aged two months to 17 years.

Klitschko said 57 new patients had been hospitalized, while the rest were self-isolating, undergoing treatment at home under medical supervision.

He added that 556 people had recovered in the past day.

In total, 38,017 Kyiv residents have already beaten the disease.

The highest number of the new cases in Kyiv was registered in Darnytsky district (287), Dniprovsky district (141), and Sviatoshynsky district (107).

The death toll in the city stands at 1,875.

COVID-19 in Ukraine: Latest developments

Ukraine said 6,988 new active COVID-19 cases had been confirmed across the country in the past 24 hours as of December 29, 2020,

The total number of confirmed cases grew to 1,037,362.

Author: UNIAN