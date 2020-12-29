The total number of confirmed cases has reached 1,037,362.

Ukraine said 6,988 new active COVID-19 cases had been confirmed across the country in the past 24 hours as of December 29, 2020,

The total number of confirmed cases grew to 1,037,362 as of December 29, 2020, according to the interactive map compiled by the National Security and Defense Council.

As many as 681,835 patients, including 16,106 in the past day, have recovered.

Read alsoScientist says first COVID-19 wave likely to be over in UkraineThe death toll has hit 18,081 with 232 fatalities recorded in the past 24 hours.

The government reported 337,446 active cases as of December 29. In total, there have been 1,135,119 reports on suspected COVID-19 since the beginning of 2020.

"In the past day, 6,988 people tested positive for the coronavirus, including 324 children and 337 healthcare workers. Some 1,298 new patients were hospitalized," Ukrainian Health Minister Maksym Stepanov wrote on Facebook on Tuesday.

In total, 43,585 tests were conducted in the country in the past day. In particular, there were 25,965 PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests run, as well as 17,620 ELISA (enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay) tests.

The highest number of new confirmed cases in the past 24 hours was registered the city of Kyiv (953), Odesa region (729), Poltava region (644), Lviv region (555), and Zaporizhia region (514).

Data from Russia-occupied areas – the Autonomous Republic of Crimea, the city of Sevastopol, parts of Donetsk and Luhansk regions – is not available.

Author: UNIAN