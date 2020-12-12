The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the city is 90,013.

Kyiv Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko said 1,696 new active COVID-19 cases had been confirmed in the city in the past 24 hours as of December 12, 2020.

"In the past day, another 1,696 residents of Kyiv tested positive for the coronavirus, including 57 healthcare workers. There were 23 fatalities," Klitschko reported via Telegram on Saturday.

"As of today, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the city is 90,013."

According to the city mayor, 933 women aged 18 to 91 and 639 men aged 18 to 94 are among those infected.

The new cases include 71 girls aged one to 17 years and 53 boys aged three months to 17 years.

Klitschko said 98 new patients had been hospitalized, while the rest were self-isolating, undergoing treatment at home under medical supervision.

He added that 859 people had recovered in the past day.

In total, 28,628 Kyiv residents have already beaten the disease.

The highest number of the new cases in Kyiv was registered in Desniansky district (421), Solomyansky district (250), and Darnytsky district (248).

The death toll in the city stands at 1,574.

COVID-19 in Ukraine: Latest developments

Ukraine said 12,811 new active COVID-19 cases had been confirmed across the country in the past 24 hours as of December 12, 2020.

The total number of confirmed cases grew to 885,039.

