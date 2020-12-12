The total number of confirmed cases grew to 885,039.

Ukraine said 12,811 new active COVID-19 cases had been confirmed across the country in the past 24 hours as of December 12, 2020.

The total number of confirmed cases grew to 885,039 as of December 12, 2020, according to the interactive map compiled by the National Security and Defense Council.

As many as 494,001 patients, including 13,653 in the past day, have recovered.

The death toll has hit 14,998 with 243 fatalities recorded in the past 24 hours.

The government reported 376,040 active cases as of December 12. In total, there have been 979,216 reports on suspected COVID-19 since the beginning of 2020.

"In the past day, 12,811 people tested positive for the coronavirus, including 593 children and 572 healthcare workers. Some 3,001 new patients were hospitalized," Ukrainian Health Minister Maksym Stepanov wrote on Facebook on Saturday.

Read alsoCOVID-19: Ukraine updates list of countries in green and red zonesIn total, 61,571 tests were conducted in the country in the past day. In particular, there were 40,967 PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests run, as well as 20,604 ELISA (enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay) tests.

The highest number of new confirmed cases in the past 24 hours was registered the city of Kyiv (1,696), Odesa region (1,357), Zaporizhia region (807), Kyiv region (785), and Lviv region (721).

Data from Russia-occupied areas – the Autonomous Republic of Crimea, the city of Sevastopol, parts of Donetsk and Luhansk regions – is not available.

Author: UNIAN