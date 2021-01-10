The death toll in the city stands at 2,077.

Kyiv Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko said 404 new active COVID-19 cases had been confirmed in the city in the past 24 hours as of January 10, 2021.

"In the past day, another 404 residents of Kyiv tested positive for the coronavirus, including nine healthcare workers. There were 10 fatalities," Klitschko reported via Telegram on Sunday.

"As of today, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the city is 117,217."

According to the city mayor, 264 women aged 18 to 90 and 125 men aged 18 to 83 are among those infected.

Read alsoKyiv to close all festive locations amid lockdownThe new cases include 10 girls aged 20 days to 17 years and five boys aged four to 11 years.

Klitschko said 31 new patients had been hospitalized, while the rest were self-isolating, undergoing treatment at home under medical supervision.

He added that 455 people had recovered in the past day.

In total, 43,239 Kyiv residents have already tackled the coronavirus.

The highest number of the new cases in Kyiv was registered in Darnytsky district (185), Pechersky district (58), and Solomyansky district (42).

Ukraine said 5,011 new active COVID-19 cases had been confirmed across the country in the past 24 hours as of January 10, 2021.

The total number of confirmed cases grew to 1,115,026.

