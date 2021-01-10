The new cases included 164 healthcare workers.

Ukraine said 5,011 new active COVID-19 cases had been confirmed across the country in the past 24 hours as of January 10, 2021.

The new cases included 164 healthcare workers, the Telegram channel COVID19_Ukraine said.

In particular, 2,100 new patients were hospitalized, while 5,292 people recovered. The death toll in the past 24 hours was 99 victims.

As many as 23,245 COVID-19 tests were carried out; of them, there were 17,718 PCR tests and 5,527 ELISA tests.

Overall statistics since the start of the pandemic in Ukraine

Total number of confirmed cases: 1,115,026 people;

Recoveries: 791,598 people;

Deaths: 19,767 victims;

PCR tests: 5,769,908.

Over the past day, the largest number of confirmed cases was registered in Odesa region (446), Kyiv region (405), the city of Kyiv (404), Kharkiv region (344), and Mykolaiv region (327).

Data from Russia-occupied parts of Ukraine, namely the Autonomous Republic of Crimea, the city of Sevastopol, and Donetsk and Luhansk regions is not available.

