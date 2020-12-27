The death toll in the city stands at 1,844.

Kyiv Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko said 718 new active COVID-19 cases had been confirmed in the city in the past 24 hours as of December 27, 2020, against 408 cases registered a day earlier.

"In the past day, another 718 residents of Kyiv tested positive for the coronavirus, including 19 healthcare workers. There were 15 fatalities," Klitschko reported via Telegram on Sunday.

"As of today, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the city is 107,204."

According to the city mayor, 398 women aged 19 to 85 and 266 men aged 18 to 88 are among those infected.

Read alsoHealth official says over 70% of beds in hospitals have oxygen supplyThe new cases include 20 girls aged seven months to 17 years and 34 boys aged one to 17 years.

Klitschko said 65 new patients had been hospitalized, while the rest were self-isolating, undergoing treatment at home under medical supervision.

He added that 143 people had recovered in the past day.

In total, 37,273 Kyiv residents have already beaten the disease.

The highest number of the new cases in Kyiv was registered in Darnytsky district (272), Dniprovsky district (161), and Desniansky district (57).

COVID-19 in Ukraine: Latest developments

Ukraine said 6,113 new active COVID-19 cases had been confirmed across the country in the past 24 hours as of December 27, 2020.

The total number of confirmed cases grew to 1,025,989.

