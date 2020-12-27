The total number of confirmed cases grew to 1,025,989.

Ukraine said 6,113 new active COVID-19 cases had been confirmed across the country in the past 24 hours as of December 27, 2020.

The total number of confirmed cases grew to 1,025,989 as of December 27, 2020, as reported by Ukrainian Health Minister Maksym Stepanov on Facebook.

As many as 658,538 patients, including 6,621 in the past day, have recovered.

The death toll has hit 17,774 with 72 fatalities recorded in the past 24 hours.

Read alsoHealth official says over 70% of beds in hospitals have oxygen supplyIn total, 24,978 tests were conducted in the country in the past day. In particular, there were 19,543 PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests run, as well as 24,978 ELISA (enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay) tests.

The highest number of new confirmed cases in the past 24 hours was registered the city of Kyiv (718), Dnipropetrovsk region (537), Odesa region (515), Zaporizhia region (453), and Mykolaiv region (414).

