Lockdown canceled in Kyiv / Photo from UNIAN
Kyiv Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko says the local environmental safety and emergencies commission on Wednesday, April 28, canceled the coronavirus-related lockdown.
"We hope the state commission will revise the decision on the level of epidemiological risks and the withdrawal of the capital city from the red zone," he said at a briefing on Wednesday.
Easing of quarantine in Kyiv
- From May 1, all public transport will operate as usual. However, citizens must comply with all quarantine rules.
- Markets, catering facilities, shopping malls and gyms will open from Saturday, May 1.
- From May 5, schools and universities will open doors for students. Also, parents will be able to submit documents for enrolling children in primary schools.
- At the same time, the mayor did not rule out the restrictions could be toughened in case of a surge in new COVID-19 cases.
Read alsoKyiv mayor reports over 1,000 new COVID-19 cases, 40 fatalitiesLockdown in Kyiv
- Kyiv has been in the red quarantine zone since March 23.
- On April 5, 2021, Kyiv re-introduced a lockdown over the worsened epidemiological situation. Public transport works exclusively for the transportation of workers of critical infrastructure enterprises who should have special passes.
- On April 14, the lockdown in Kyiv was extended until April 30.
- Health Minister Maksym Stepanov said Kyiv would leave the red quarantine zone by the end of this week.