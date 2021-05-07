The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the city stands at 197,968.

Kyiv Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko has said the number of confirmed coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in the city rose by 611 in the past day.

"In the past day, another 611 residents of Kyiv tested positive for coronavirus. There were 30 fatalities," Klitschko reported via Telegram on May 7.

"As of today, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the city is 197,968."

According to the city mayor, 334 women aged 18 to 100 and 255 men aged 18 to 94 are among those infected.

The new cases include seven girls aged two to 17 years and 15 boys aged one to 17 years.

Read alsoCOVID-19 cases sharply up as of May 7, second day in rowKlitschko said 124 new patients had been hospitalized (as well as 145 with suspected coronavirus and pneumonia), while the rest were self-isolating, undergoing treatment at home under medical supervision.

He added that 1,303 people had recovered in the past day.

In total, 126,618 Kyiv residents have already beaten the disease.

The highest number of the new cases in Kyiv was registered in Darnytsky district (112), Desniansky district (71), and Dniprovsky district (69).

The death toll in the city stands at 4,750.

COVID-19 in Ukraine: Latest developments

Ukraine reported a sharp increase in the number of new active COVID-19 cases across the country in the past 24 hours as of May 7, 2021, that is, 8,404 against 6,038 as of May 6 vs 2,576 registered a day earlier.

The total number of confirmed cases grew to 2,105,428.

