The issue was raised following a number of security service raids in Ukraine's Zakarpattia region.

Brussels-based RFE/RL journalist Rikard Jozwiak has said Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó raised the issue of the Hungarian minority in Ukraine at the EU Foreign Affairs Council, but no one else reacted to the point.

"the Hungarian foreign minister raised the issue of the Hungarian minority in Ukraine at the EU foreign affair council today. no one else reacted to the point," the journalist wrote on Twitter on December 7, 2020.

On November 30, the SBU conducted a number of raids in Zakarpattia region, targeting, among others, the chair of the Party of Hungarians of Ukraine (KMKSZ), Vasyl Brenzovych.

Detectives investigate allegedly bogus contracts concluded by Hungarian charitable foundations. According to security officials, some of the investigated actions could have been to the detriment of Ukraine's national security, including state sovereignty.

Earlier, observers from NGO Civil Network OPORA reported that Hungarian officials had campaigned for KMKSZ Ukrajnai Magyar Party (the Party of Hungarians of Ukraine) while visiting Zakarpattia region during local elections.

Subsequently, Ukraine put two Hungarian officials on the stoplist.

Commissioner of the Government of Hungary for Cooperation between Hungary's Szabolcs-Szatmar-Bereg County and Zakarpattia region, Mr. Istvan Grezsa on November 24 was refused entry into Ukraine due to the existing ban.

Following SBU searches on November 30, Hungarian authorities summoned the Ukrainian ambassador in Budapest, while Szijjártó referred to the raids as an "incomprehensible political swing in relation to Hungarian parties."

Earlier, Hungary tried to block Ukraine's advance toward stronger cooperation with NATO over the contested issues around the language clause of the law on education.

Author: UNIAN