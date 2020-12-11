If the situation worsens, the government may warn about other dates seven days prior.

MP with the ruling Servant of the People parliamentary faction, Chairman of the parliament's Committee on National Health, Medical Assistance and Medical Insurance Mykhailo Radutsky has said the authorities may introduce lockdown earlier than the scheduled date of January 8.

"Nobody says it will be enforced on January 8. If the situation worsens, the government may warn about other dates seven days prior... Nobody will wait for January 8," the MP said at the Pravo Na Vladu ("Right to Power") TV panel show on 1+1 TV Channel on December 10, Segodnya reports.

According to his forecasts, Ukraine will have 16,000 new COVID-19 daily cases in December.

Radutsky believes a peak will be seen on January 8 due to the holiday period preceding the date.

"The New Year will bring an increase [in daily cases], so we won't get away with this," the lawmaker added.

Forthcoming lockdown

The Ukrainian government at an extraordinary meeting on December 9 adopted a decision to put Ukraine on lockdown for the period from January 8 to January 24, 2021.

Restrictions will be imposed on: arts and showbusiness events (concerts, performances, exhibitions, as well as on cinemas); entertainment establishments (discos and nightclubs, including a ban on the rent of premises for any corporate events); educational institutions (schools and universities), except for kindergartens; accommodation facilities, except for hotels and rehabilitation centers.

Read alsoJanuary lockdown: Health Ministry expects 40-50% cut in new COVID-19 casesThe ban is also imposed on the work of gyms, fitness centers, swimming pools (except in outdoor settings and for professional teams), while holding professional sports events is allowed with empty stands.

Catering establishments will be allowed to pursue with takeaway or delivery only, while beauty salons will be obliged to receive clients by appointment without making them wait in lines indoors.

State and municipal institutions will switch to work from home.

Christmas fairs will be prohibited after January 8.

Author: UNIAN