UNIAN elaborates on the list of restrictions set to be imposed across country.

The Ukrainian government at an extraordinary meeting on Wednesday adopted a decision to put Ukraine on lockdown for the period from January 8 to January 24, 2o21.

The new package of restrictions will be effective from 00:00 on January 8 to 00:00 on January 25, an UNIAN correspondent has learned.

"We propose to introduce this predictably tough, if I may say so, lockdown, which will last from 00:00 on January 8 to 00:00 on January 25. That is, for 16 days," Health Minister Maksym Stepanov said before the decision was passed.

Read alsoCOVID-19: Over 12,500 new active cases reported as of Dec 9At the meeting, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal explained that, despite the difficult situation with the COVID-19 spread, the Cabinet stopped short of introducing the full-blown quarantine before year-end due to "some positive trends" in place.

The ban on cafes, restaurants, bars, except for delivery and "to go" orders; non-grocery stores, cinemas, fitness clubs, gyms, theaters, shopping malls and entertainment centers, with the exception of stores inside them selling groceries, medicines, veterinary drugs, hygiene products, and household chemicals.

"[Students and staff in] all educational institutions will be sent on vacation, except for kindergartens," the prime minister said, adding that any "entertainment, advertising, sports, cultural, and mass events for this period" will be barred.

At the same time, according to the restrictions established for the "orange" quarantine zone, currently in force on the territory of Ukraine, public transport will continue operating so that people can get to work.

Grocery stores, pharmacies, banks, post offices, medical institutions, stores selling hygiene products, communication equipment, and animal feed, car repair shops, gas stations (without catering zones), banks and ATMs, beauty salons and barbershops (by appointment), hostels and hotels (with limited time for breakfast serving); and sports events without spectators will all be allowed during lockdown.

Author: UNIAN