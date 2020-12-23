The total number of confirmed cases has reached 989,642.

Ukraine reported a drastic increase in the number of new active COVID-19 cases that had been confirmed across the country in the past 24 hours as of December 23, 2020, against the latest weekend.

That's, 10,136 against 6,545, registered as of December 21, 2020, according to the interactive map compiled by the National Security and Defense Council.

The total number of confirmed cases grew to 989,642 as of December 23, 2020,

As many as 615,660 patients, including 15,372 in the past day, have recovered.

The death toll has hit 17,172 with 275 fatalities recorded in the past 24 hours.

Read alsoFrance could help Ukraine get coronavirus vaccine – ZelenskyThe government reported 356,810 active cases as of December 23. In total, there have been 1,086,954 reports on suspected COVID-19 since the beginning of 2020.

"In the past day, 10,136 people tested positive for the coronavirus, including 537 children and 422 healthcare workers. Some 2,979 new patients were hospitalized," Ukrainian Health Minister Maksym Stepanov wrote on Facebook on Wednesday.

In total, 61,445 tests were conducted in the country in the past day. In particular, there were 41,219 PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests run, as well as 20,226 ELISA (enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay) tests.

The highest number of new confirmed cases in the past 24 hours was registered the city of Kyiv (1,381), Zaporizhia region (887), Kyiv region (809), Odesa region (792), and Kharkiv region (591).

The overall incidence per region is as follows:

103,663 cases in the city of Kyiv;

66,295 in Odesa region;

66,243 in Kharkiv region;

57,906 in Lviv region;

54,831 in Kyiv region;

54,625 in Dnipropetrovsk region;

49,341 in Zaporizhia region;

42,300 in Ivano-Frankivsk region;

39,251 in Rivne region;

38,721 in Chernivtsi region;

38,501 in Sumy region;

37,142 in Khmelnytsky region;

36,975 in Zhytomyr region;

35,938 in Cherkasy region;

33,102 in Donetsk region (Ukrainian-controlled districts);

32,945 in Poltava region;

32,738 in Ternopil region;

31,490 in Volyn region;

27,970 in Mykolaiv region;

27,723 in Chernihiv region;

27,391 in Zakarpattia region;

21,259 in Vinnytsia region;

16,162 in Kherson region;

9,181 in Luhansk region (Ukrainian-controlled districts); and

7,949 in Kirovohrad region.

Data from Russia-occupied areas – the Autonomous Republic of Crimea, the city of Sevastopol, parts of Donetsk and Luhansk regions – is not available.

Author: UNIAN