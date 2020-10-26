The total number of confirmed cases climbed to 348,924.

Ukraine said 5,426 new active COVID-19 cases had been confirmed across the country in the past 24 hours as of October 26, 2020.

The total number of confirmed cases grew to 348,924 as of October 26, 2020, according to the interactive map compiled by the National Security and Defense Council.

As many as 142,537 patients, including 1,029 in the past day, have recovered.

The death toll has hit 6,464 with 73 fatalities recorded in the past day.

Read alsoPM Shmyhal: Government sees no reason to go back on lockdownThe government reported 199,923 active cases as of October 26. In total, there have been 420,441 reports on suspected COVID-19 since the beginning of 2020.

"In the past day, 5,426 people tested positive for the coronavirus, including 188 children and 182 healthcare workers. Some 736 new patients were hospitalized," Ukrainian Health Minister Maksym Stepanov said at a briefing on October 26.

In total, 33,771 tests were conducted in the country in the past day. In particular, there were 28,779 PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests run, as well as 4,992 ELISA (enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay) tests.

The highest number of new confirmed cases in the past 24 hours was registered in Kharkiv region (478), Odesa region (348), Zhytomyr region (345), Lviv region (335), and Chernivtsi region (323).

Quarantine in Ukraine: Background

The adaptive quarantine was introduced on August 1. The Ukrainian regions were split into the green, yellow, orange, and red zones depending on hospital load, the average number of PCR and ELISA tests, the ascertainment rate of COVID-19, and daily spread dynamics.

Quarantine-related curbs differ in each zone. The mildest ones are in the green zone, the regions included in the red zone will have to introduce the toughest restrictions.

On October 13, the Cabinet of Ministers extended the adaptive quarantine by late 2020.

Health Minister Maksym Stepanov says the ministry has no plans to introduce a new lockdown in Ukraine yet.

On October 23, Ukraine redrew the map of COVID-19 quarantine zones and new epidemic zoning took effect on Monday, October 26.

Author: UNIAN