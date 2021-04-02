As of April 1, as many as 393,078 Ukrainians signed up for the COVID-19 vaccination waiting list.

Ukrainian Health Minister Maksym Stepanov has said 19,097 people got vaccinated against COVID-19 in Ukraine on Thursday, April 1.

"Some 19,097 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Ukraine in the past day, on April 1, 2021," he wrote on Facebook.

In total, 267,833 people have received their first shot of the vaccine since the launch of a nationwide COVID-19 vaccination campaign in Ukraine, while two persons have been fully vaccinated against the disease.

Read alsoAdditional doses of Pfizer vaccine to be allocated for UkraineThe shots were administered by 147 mobile vaccination teams.

In the past day, most vaccinations were recorded in Kyiv (1,710) and Dnipropetrovsk (1,340) regions, while the lowest number was reported in Kherson (40) and Chernihiv (260) regions.

As of April 1, as many as 393,078 Ukrainians signed up for the COVID-19 vaccination waiting list.

Vaccination in Ukraine

On February 24, 2021, Ukraine launched a nationwide COVID-19 vaccination campaign. Doctors who treat COVID-19 patients, ambulance teams, laboratory personal involved in COVID-19 testing, residents and staff of nursing homes, as well as military personnel in the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) zone in Donbas are to be vaccinated at the first stage.

Today, the vaccination campaign is underway in Ukraine with CoviShield (AstraZeneca), a recombinant vector vaccine produced under license at Serum Institute of India.

Translation: Kanaryan Lyudmila