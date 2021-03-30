In the past day, most vaccinations were recorded in the city of Kyiv.

Another Ukrainian on March 29, 2021, received a second shot of the CoviShield vaccine to complete the vaccination course as part of the ongoing nationwide COVID-19 campaign.

Some 14,433 people got vaccinated against COVID-19 in Ukraine on Monday, March 29, Ukrainian Health Minister Maksym Stepanov wrote on Facebook on March 30.

Read alsoUkraine could receive first batch of vaccines from COVAX before Apr 15 – Health chiefIn total, 212,898 people have received their first shot of the vaccine since the launch of the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination campaign in Ukraine, while two people have already received two shots of the CoviShield vaccine to complete the vaccination course.

In the past day, most vaccinations were recorded in the city of Kyiv (1,740).

The shots were administered by 152 mobile vaccination teams.

As of March 29, as many as 371,406 Ukrainians have signed up for the COVID-19 vaccination waiting list.

Vaccination in Ukraine

On February 24, 2021, Ukraine launched a nationwide COVID-19 vaccination campaign. Doctors who treat COVID-19 patients, ambulance teams, laboratory personal involved in COVID-19 testing, residents and staff of nursing homes, as well as military personnel in the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) zone in Donbas are to be vaccinated at the first stage.

Today, the vaccination campaign is underway in Ukraine with CoviShield (AstraZeneca), a recombinant vector vaccine produced under license at Serum Institute of India.

