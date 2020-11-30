Some 292 new COVID-19 cases were recorded in Crimea and the city of Sevastopol in the past day.

Experts from the Crimean Human Rights Group (CHRG) say 19,718 COVID-19 cases, including 407 fatalities, have been registered in Russian-occupied Crimea since the start of the coronavirus epidemic.

"Some 292 new COVID-19 cases were recorded in Crimea and the city of Sevastopol in the past day," the CHRG said on Facebook on November 30, referring to the occupying authorities' data.

Read alsoUkraine's health minister says COVID-19 situation remains toughIn Sevastopol alone, 65 new COVID-19 cases were recorded in the past day.

In total, 4,364 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in the city since the start of the epidemic.

COVID-19 in Ukraine: Latest

Ukraine said 9,946 new active COVID-19 cases had been confirmed across the country in the past 24 hours as of November 30, 2020.

The total number of confirmed cases grew to 732,625.

Author: UNIAN